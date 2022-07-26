IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
04-10-19-27-39
(four, ten, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Pick Three-Midday
0-2-6, Fireball:
(zero, two, six; Fireball: zero)
Pick Three-Evening
9-4-1, Fireball:
(nine, four, one; Fireball: zero)
Pick Four-Midday
9-7-8-7, Fireball: 5
(nine, seven, eight, seven; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Evening
3-3-1-4, Fireball: 1
(three, three, one, four; Fireball: one)
Lucky Day Lotto
09-15-18-21-23
(nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Mega Millions
07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(seven, twenty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,025,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000
Comments / 0