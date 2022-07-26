IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
05-07-16-38-44, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, seven, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(seven, twenty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,025,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
0-3-4
(zero, three, four)
Pick 3 Midday
5-1-4
(five, one, four)
Pick 4 Evening
0-5-8-9
(zero, five, eight, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
8-7-9-7
(eight, seven, nine, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000
Comments / 0