IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

05-07-16-38-44, Lucky Ball: 9

(five, seven, sixteen, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,025,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-4

(zero, three, four)

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-4

(five, one, four)

Pick 4 Evening

0-5-8-9

(zero, five, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-9-7

(eight, seven, nine, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 145,000,000