Olson open to helping EC for 'short period of time'

A weekend visit to Elizabeth City by former city manager Rich Olson has sparked speculation that he could return to his former post in some capacity.

But at least one city official said Tuesday he’s not interested in Olson — or anyone — serving as interim city manager, preferring City Council instead pursue hiring a permanent manager.

Olson is leaving his job as the town administrator in Argyle, Texas, at the end of August and he and his wife, Gayle, spent several days in the city last weekend on a planned trip, including attending the Summer Sounds Music Series Sunday.

Elizabeth City is currently in the process of searching for a city manager but Olson said Tuesday morning that he and his wife have no plans to permanently return to the city. Olson, who departed as Elizabeth City city manager in August 2020, said he and his wife are close to their children and are happy in Texas.

Olson, however, left the door open that he could assist the city in some capacity, saying he would be willing to help the city for a “short period of time.”

“I would have no long-term plans to return to Elizabeth City,” Olson said. “We are very happy in Texas. But the real issue is when you invest 17 years of your life in a community you want to see that community do well. I hope Elizabeth City can turn the corner and I am always available by phone to talk to people or even help them for a short period of time.”

Mayor Kirk Rivers said he and Olson had a “social visit” at the music event on Sunday but they did not discuss city business. Rivers did say, however, that it’s his opinion the city should not hire another interim manager but instead focus on finding a permanent leader.

The city has had one permanent city manager and three interim managers since Olson left in August 2020. Former manager Montre Freeman was terminated by City Council on September 30, 2021, and replaced by Ralph Clark, a former city manager in Elizabeth City. Clark served five months before leaving and was replaced by Richard Hicks, who resigned unexpectedly last month.

City Human Resources Director Montique McClary is the city’s acting interim city manager.

“We have not started the process of hiring a city manager, we will start that in August,” Rivers said. “I can only speak for myself, I am not interested in any more interim city managers.”

Olson said the main purpose of his trip was to visit former assistant city manager Angela Judge and her husband, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Warren Judge, in Cape May, New Jersey. Olson promoted Angela Judge to assistant city manager in Elizabeth City after City Council authorized the position.

Judge took command of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Friday. Angela Judge became the Rockville, Maryland, deputy city manager after leaving Elizabeth City in May 2021 but left that position last month to join her husband in Cape May.

“We went up there for the ceremony and then we came down to Elizabeth City for three days,” Olson said. “We saw a lot of good friends.”