TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo junior wide receiver Devin Maddox was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday. Now in its 13th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in the memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2023.

