Boston, MA

Boston College Picked 6th In Atlantic in ACC Preseason Poll

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 3 days ago
The ACC media released their preseason predictions on Tuesday, and Boston College is predicted to finish 6th in the Atlantic Division. The Eagles also received one vote to win the conference. Clemson was the overall favorite to win the conference, with Miami getting the most votes for the Coastal.

The voting went as followed:

Atlantic

Clemson (111) - 1,080

NC State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201

Coastal

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

UNC (18) - 823

UVA (6) - 667

VT (3) - 592

GT (1) - 343

Duke - 220

Boston College most likely received such few votes due to the fact that they have no returning offensive linemen in 2022. The Eagles will be leaning on five new names, and for many writers that is a major cause for concern. However, Jeff Hafley's squad will return Phil Jurkovec, Zay Flowers and Pat Garwo, all three projected to have strong seasons. In addition, BC had the third ranked pass defense in 2021.

