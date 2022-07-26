Boston College Picked 6th In Atlantic in ACC Preseason Poll
The ACC media released their preseason predictions on Tuesday, and Boston College is predicted to finish 6th in the Atlantic Division. The Eagles also received one vote to win the conference. Clemson was the overall favorite to win the conference, with Miami getting the most votes for the Coastal.
The voting went as followed:
Atlantic
Clemson (111) - 1,080
NC State (44) - 959
Wake Forest (6) - 783
Louisville - 591
Florida State (2) - 509
Boston College (1) - 469
Syracuse - 201
Coastal
Miami (98) – 1,036
Pitt (38) - 911
UNC (18) - 823
UVA (6) - 667
VT (3) - 592
GT (1) - 343
Duke - 220
Boston College most likely received such few votes due to the fact that they have no returning offensive linemen in 2022. The Eagles will be leaning on five new names, and for many writers that is a major cause for concern. However, Jeff Hafley's squad will return Phil Jurkovec, Zay Flowers and Pat Garwo, all three projected to have strong seasons. In addition, BC had the third ranked pass defense in 2021.
