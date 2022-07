The Staten Island home that served as Don Corleone’s residence in the 1972 classic film The Godfather is now available to rent on Airbnb. Located in the neighborhood of Todt Hill, the English Tudor-style mansion was featured in the movie’s opening wedding scene. Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the iconic mob drama, the current owners are renting out the home for the month of August, for $50/night.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO