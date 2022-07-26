ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Northlake Apartments sold for $44.5 million

By Monty Zickuhr
Jacksonville Daily Record
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.jaxdailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apartments#Northlake Apartments#Nathan Holdings#Apartments Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment

Comments / 0

Community Policy