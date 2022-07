(Note: Tuesday’s scheduled was rained out) Foley 5 Sartell 2 (District #6 Champions) The Foley VFW defeated their District 6 rivals the Sartell VFW, backed by five timely hits and a couple of misplays by Sartell. The starting pitcher for Foley was Keaton Frigibe, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

FOLEY, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO