Mableton man gets seven years prison for child molestation

Kalem Amin Hasan Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A Mableton man convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl received a seven-year prison sentence this month.

Kalem Amin Hasan, 69, was sentenced on July 14 for sexually assaulting the girl while she slept during an overnight visit to Hasan's home in June 2019, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady's office said Tuesday. He will spend seven years in custody and 13 years on probation.

A family member of the victim confronted Hasan immediately after the assault took place and called 911. Following a Cobb County Police investigation, Hasan was arrested and indicted for child molestation on October 29, 2019, according to the DA's news release.

Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Rob Leonard delivered the sentence a day after a Cobb jury took less than an hour to return a guilty verdict.

Jared Horowitz, the assistant district attorney who led the trial team for the prosecution, presented the victim’s testimony and other evidence during the three-day trial.

“Hasan used darkness and opportunity to carry out his attack on a sleeping, 12-year-old child,” Horowitz said. “I commend the courage of our young survivor who bravely shared her truth with the jury. The jury’s verdict shows this type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated here in Cobb County.”