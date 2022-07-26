ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pence says he and Trump “may differ on focus”

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mike Pence
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The Republican Party#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy