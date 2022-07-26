Texas Women Make The Most Of Traffic Jam By Twerking On Top Of Car

Photo: Getty Images

Being stuck in a traffic jam is one of the world's most annoying things. But two Texas woman made the most of it.

In a viral video on social media, two women are seen twerking on top of their car that's stopped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a freeway in Houston, according to MySanAntonio .

"imagine driving home from work and seeing this on the freeway…welcome to Houston," Twitter user @shoot2kill captioned the video shared on social media, that has received over 180,000 likes and over 20,000 retweets.

While some users were confused at the women's actions , others were more concerned with how the heck they didn't burn themselves twerking on the roof of the what-has-to-be hot car in the sweltering Texas heat.

"how was her skin not peeling on that roof 😭," one user said.

"Sis is strong. Cuz the roof of a car, in THIS 108 degree sun in Texas? That's Kryptonian skin right there 😭," said another.