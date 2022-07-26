ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Jim Harbaugh says “Sarah and I will take that baby” for unwanted pregnancies involving Michigan players or staff

By Andrew Bucholtz
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thecomeback.com

Vicky Graham
3d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Guest
2d ago

Wealthy can do this and it makes sense. Babies can’t choose their parents but parents choosing to be parents are probably better than resentful “parents “ not wanting to be parents. Mr Harbaugh and Sarah seem like good people. If I had their resources why not share your wealth with children who would benefit?

Earl Ball
2d ago

well Mr harbaugh there's over 11,000 kids in Michigan and Foster Care adopted you only want to take one of some of your relatives what about all the other ones that don't have relatives get off your butt and do something

