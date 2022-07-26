ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM CEO Mary Barra's Salary Is the Highest in the Detroit Three

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
marketrealist.com

Comments / 33

AP_000634.632003a88d4c4706b4c28acf905a881f.2325
3d ago

Ridiculous!! These companies need to fail and the government not give them money! This is why a pickup truck cost $80,000 as much and more than peoples houses!!!!

Reply
15
Brown 1
3d ago

She definitely does not deserve that the company has been bailed out of bankruptcy which is unfair to normal business owners their cars and trucks are unreliable garbage that is not well made

Reply(5)
17
Sun-moon
3d ago

After they had to be bailed out by the taxpayers. Shame on her, shame on GM. I hope they go broke.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Detroit#Vehicles#Stock Options#Chrysler#Salary Com#Royal Oak#General Motors Institute#Kettering University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy