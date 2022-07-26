Selena Gomez Was Nervous About Working With Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens

It’s been almost a decade since Selena Gomez starred alongside Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens in Spring Breakers . The 2013 film followed a group of college students and the trouble they find themselves in when they head to Florida for spring break. The movie marked Gomez’s first adult role, and she has been candid about how much she enjoyed working on the film. However, she admits that she was initially nervous about making the R-Rated flick.

‘Spring Breakers’ stars Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, and Rachel Korine | Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Selena Gomez had to improvise for the movie ‘Spring Breakers’

Part of what made Gomez nervous was the improvisation that the movie required. Harmony Korine, who directed Spring Breakers , is known for allowing his actors to deviate from the script and just be in the moment. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum admitted to Collider that while she was a bit unnerved at first, she eventually embraced the improv. In fact, a big chunk of her improvisation actually made its way into the movie.

“I was nervous, but it was all happening as we were going,” Gomez shared about improvising. “When we were doing the bathroom scene, and I was actually lying on Vanessa’s lap, I was sitting there, and she was playing with my hair and Harmony just said, ‘Why don’t you describe the town that you’re from?’ So, I started explaining the town. And then, he said, ‘Talk about the really bad, hard parts of where you grew up.’ So, I just started talking about the streetlights and the one gas station, and that became a monologue in the movie.”

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer was nervous about working with Ashley Benson and Vanessa Hudgens

Another thing that made Gomez nervous initially was working with Benson and Hudgens. Though she’d crossed paths with both actors prior to being cast in Spring Breakers , she admits that she didn’t know if they’d all be able to vibe. Since Hudgens and Benson had known each other since they were children, Gomez didn’t know what their dynamic would be like.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Aren’t Friends; Is Taylor Swift the Reason?

“To be honest, I didn’t know them as well, so I was a little nervous, at first,” Gomez shared. “But, I got really lucky. You put four girls in a movie, and it could be crazy, but they were so sweet, and we had the best time. It was important for the movie that we were friends, as well.”

Benson was very protective of Gomez on set

Though Gomez was initially nervous, it didn’t take long for her to bond with Benson and Hudgens. In fact, Benson admits to feeling very protective of Gomez. In an interview with Complex , the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed that her maternal instincts came out when she was filming with the Only Murders in the Building star .

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus Just Made It Clear There Was Never a Feud

“The four of us were filming this motel party scene, and we had to observe what was going on and be in character,” Benson recalled of making Spring Breakers. “My and Vanessa’s characters loved to party, so we couldn’t do anything to break that persona. But I remember looking over to the floor at these two girls rolling around and making out completely naked. At that moment, I literally closed Selena’s eyes. I felt like I had to mother her.”

Clearly, the Spring Breakers cast got along fine and even took care of each other. Only time will tell if Gomez, Benson, and Hudgens work together again in the future.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Can’t Remember a Time When She Wasn’t Trending News

Read the original article from