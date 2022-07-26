‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: In the Season 2 Trailer Kanan and Raq Bury a Body

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 will debut on Starz on Aug. 14. The ’90s-set drama is a prequel to Power . It follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Once an innocent teen, Kanan has now found himself fully submerged in his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ drug business (Patina Miller).

Though he doesn’t seem up to taking the throne in his mother’s empire , fans can see Raq and Kanan burying a body in the trailer.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ will be very unexpected

Now that Starz has released the official trailer for the second season of Kanan , we should all brace ourselves. Miller says the entire season is extremely unexpected.

“It is super unexpected,” the Tony Award winner told Vanity Fair . “And I will mention Sascha Penn one more time because it doesn’t happen without him. His level of detail and how to structure scenes and really just all of these different things that happen with these characters and how seamless it is and how everything has a reason. Every character is special within this world. I mean, it is really great TV. And you’re not ready for this second season because that was just the beginning. We were getting to know these characters, and now relationships have been broken. Can we go back from that? You know, family is family. Will they come back together? Will they not? And we grapple a lot with that in the second season. All of the actions had consequences. Do you go back, and what do you do? Will Raq stay on the throne or will she not stay on the throne? So, it’s pretty interesting. I’m excited for people to see.”

Kanan and Raq bury a body in the ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 2 trailer

A lot happens in the Raising Kanan season 2 trailer. As the trailer opens, Raq tells Kanan he needs to start deciding what he wants out of life. Later, we can see Kanan still grappling with his choice to shoot Detective Howard (Omar Epps), especially since Howard is still alive.

As the trailer presses forward, we can see Raq expanding her empire. However, she doesn’t take heed to a warning from Symphony (Tobey Sandeman) about Kanan, and instead, we see the queenpin and her son burying a body. That in and of itself could be the breaking point between the pair.

Raq and Kanan’s relationship will reach a boiling point

Though we’re not certain who Raq and Kanan are burying in the trailer, we don’t think Kanan is going to be with it. In fact, if the teen finds the truth out about Detective Howard, we can expect the mother/son relationship to reach a boiling point.

“I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken, at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar . “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

