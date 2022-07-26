ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pat Quinn calls for referendum to keep Soldier Field’s name

By Anna Roberts
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMFvc_0gtarE1f00

CHICAGO — Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn called for a referendum that would protect the name of Soldier Field.

Quinn introduced a citizen ordinance at a news conference Tuesday. He said a citywide referendum would prevent the selling of the naming rights to Soldier Field.

The proposed referendum would read: “Shall the people of Chicago protect the good name of Soldier Field – which is a war memorial dedicated to the memory of soldiers who fought for our American democracy – by prohibiting the Mayor, City Council, Park District, or any other governmental entity from attaching a corporate name to Soldier Field or selling the naming rights to Soldier Field in any way.”

“The name of Soldier Field should be Soldier Field forever,” Quinn said in a statement. “The people of Chicago do not want corporate names attached to their war memorials.”

On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented three options for renovating Soldier Field.

Lightfoot proposed fully enclosing the stadium by rebuilding both end zones with columns that can support a dome; rebuilding both end zones with columns to make the stadium dome-ready; or modifying Soldier Field to be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer.

The Chicago Bears had no new comment on Lightfoot’s proposals but the team reiterated the same statement it issued July 7 when a panel appointed by Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field.

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract,” that statement said

— The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Soldier Field#American#City Council#The Chicago Bears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy