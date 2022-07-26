ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Capito, Manchin Announce $350,142 for Runway Extension at Morgantown Airport

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqCsx_0gtaqwSU00

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $350,142 in federal funding to support a runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport. This funding was made available through the fifth round of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“We rely on our airports in West Virginia for a variety of services, especially when it comes to spurring economic development and making our communities more accessible. Expanding the capacity and capability of our airports is crucial in increasing their impact, which is why I have long supported runway expansion efforts in Morgantown and enjoyed receiving regular updates on the project,” Senator Capito said. “I’m thrilled to see additional support heading to Morgantown, and look forward to the impact this will have at Walter L. Bill Hart Field.”

“I am pleased the FAA is investing in this runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state,” Senator Manchin said. “Our airports are the gateway to the rest of the world, and this investment will boost tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Lifestyle
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runway Extension#West Virginians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy