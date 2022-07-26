Capito, Manchin Announce $350,142 for Runway Extension at Morgantown Airport

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $350,142 in federal funding to support a runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport. This funding was made available through the fifth round of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“We rely on our airports in West Virginia for a variety of services, especially when it comes to spurring economic development and making our communities more accessible. Expanding the capacity and capability of our airports is crucial in increasing their impact, which is why I have long supported runway expansion efforts in Morgantown and enjoyed receiving regular updates on the project,” Senator Capito said. “I’m thrilled to see additional support heading to Morgantown, and look forward to the impact this will have at Walter L. Bill Hart Field.”

“I am pleased the FAA is investing in this runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state,” Senator Manchin said. “Our airports are the gateway to the rest of the world, and this investment will boost tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”