Dallas, TX

Texas Lottery jackpot alert: Mega Millions jackpot increases again before Tuesday drawing, now at $830 million

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It just keeps going up and now the Mega Millions jackpot is at $830 million; which makes it the third-largest prize in the game’s history and the fourth largest in United States lottery history.

PREVIOUS: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $810 million, 4th largest in US lottery history

Eventually, someone is bound to win this absurd jackpot and it goes without saying this money is more than life-changing. Texas Lottery says, “TONIGHT’S #MegaMillions drawing has been INCREASED to an estimated $830 MILLION – the 3rd largest prize in Mega Millions history & 4th largest in U.S. lottery history! Pick up a ticket at a Texas Lottery® retailer near you.”

Raising Cane’s founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for employees

From July 22’s drawing there were nearly 300,000 winners in Texas, seven of those winners won $10,000 while three others Megaplied their tickets to win $30,000.

The cash value for Tuesday night’s drawing is just south of $490 million at $487.9 million. Mega Millions said, “In the 28 drawings since the jackpot was last won in Tennessee on April 15, there have been almost 21.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 33 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 17 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

