Buchanan County, VA

Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 05:34:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Magoffin FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd and Magoffin. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 805 PM EDT, flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paintsville, Prestonsburg, Salyersville, Mason, Allen, Dobson, Swamp Branch, Leander, Bonanza, Riceville, Patrick, Brainard, Denver, Fitz, Ballot, Dotson, Collista, East Point, Ivyton and Conley.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd and Magoffin. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 805 PM EDT, flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paintsville, Prestonsburg, Salyersville, Mason, Allen, Dobson, Swamp Branch, Leander, Bonanza, Riceville, Patrick, Brainard, Denver, Fitz, Ballot, Dotson, Collista, East Point, Ivyton and Conley.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd and Magoffin. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 805 PM EDT, flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Paintsville, Prestonsburg, Salyersville, Mason, Allen, Dobson, Swamp Branch, Leander, Bonanza, Riceville, Patrick, Brainard, Denver, Fitz, Ballot, Dotson, Collista, East Point, Ivyton and Conley.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Leslie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Knox and Leslie. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manchester, Ogle, House, Bluehole, Park Valley, Goose Rock, Jonsee, Botto, Boho, Cottongin, Hima, Lipps, Horse Creek Junction, Sibert, Brightshade, Herron, Plank, Pigeonroost, Woollum and Haven.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dickenson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by prior excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Dickenson. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas continues in some locations. Some roads remain closed due to flooding or being washed out. Expect areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 758 PM EDT, emergency management reported that some roads across the area continue to be impacted by high water due to prior excessive rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clintwood, Haysi, John Flannagan Lake, Clinchco and McClure. The flood warning is no longer in effect for Nora and Trammel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Letcher by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd, Knott, Letcher and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, flooding is occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hindman, Bath, Wheelwright, Fleming-Neon, Pippa Passes, Hall, Ivan, Greenleaf, Kite, Dry Creek, Omaha, Deane, Democrat, Halo, Drew, May, Topmost, Nealy, Hollybush and Lester.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

