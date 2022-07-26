Flood Watch issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dickenson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by prior excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Dickenson. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas continues in some locations. Some roads remain closed due to flooding or being washed out. Expect areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 758 PM EDT, emergency management reported that some roads across the area continue to be impacted by high water due to prior excessive rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clintwood, Haysi, John Flannagan Lake, Clinchco and McClure. The flood warning is no longer in effect for Nora and Trammel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

