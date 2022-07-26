ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, WI

Man convicted in Rusk County double homicide sentenced to life in prison

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 3 days ago

LADYSMITH — One of the men who pleaded guilty in April to a double homicide that occurred in June 2020 in rural Conrath will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Joseph W. Falk, 19, pleaded guilty in Rusk County Court to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. His partner in the homicides, 22-year-old Adam J. Rosolowski, was also slated to be sentenced Tuesday, but has been delayed after his attorney asked the judge to recuse himself.

