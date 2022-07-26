Ryan Watts deemed one of the 'most impactful' DB transfers of 2022

Former Ohio State defensive back Ryan Watts is one of Texas’ many key additions from the transfer portal this offseason.

Watts brings much needed experience and athleticism to the Longhorns’ secondary. He snagged two interceptions in 19 games with Ohio State playing behind a few future NFL Draft picks. With the path to playing time more clear at Texas, Watts is ready to prove himself in 2022.

On3 Sports recently ranked the top 15 “most impactful” defensive back transfers heading into the 2022 season. Watts is listed at No. 15 after standing out in spring practice.

Texas nabbed two players from Ohio State in the transfer portal who are Dallas-area natives. QB Quinn Ewers is the one who has gotten all the attention; Ryan Watts, a big corner at 6 feet 3 and 210 pounds, is the other one. Watts had a strong spring and figures to be at one of the corner spots when Texas is in its nickel package. Watts played in 19 games in two seasons, with one start, at Ohio State.

Watts is expected to play a huge role on the Texas defense looking to a bounce back campaign this fall.

