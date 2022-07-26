First African American nurses at BRG receive recognition

Thank you for your dedication during those times of unfair treatment of African Americans. Thank you for being trailblazers in the nursing field for other African Americans.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family And Friends Remember Arlana Miller
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge host community town hall
Woman’s Hospital to honor babies lost during pregnancy with tribute walk
YEA BR application deadline approaching
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge Author Publishes True Story of Hope and Faith
Baby Steps: Despite recent changes, Louisiana struggles to recruit foster care workers and parents
Hopeful changes to EBR’s Juvenile Center
Domestic abuse, where to find help in Baton Rouge
IN THIS ARTICLE
SULC Joins Diverse Representation organization for diversity initiative
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together
Health & Wellness: How do I know if I’m drinking too much?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Start of school expected ‘almost’ normal for Iberville Parish
School Honors deceased students with balloon release and concert
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
The most common tree in Baton Rouge is.....
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
‘Ascension 4 Youth Fest’ taking place Saturday in Donaldsonville
Best healthy snacks for back to school
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 4