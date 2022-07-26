Regional Defense Support Initiatives Committee launches MilitaryFriendlyNWF.com

FORT WALTON BEACH – The Defense Support Initiatives (DSI) Committee, a standing panel of One Okaloosa Economic Development Council (EDC), has announced the launch of http://www.MilitaryFriendlyNWF.com.

The new website is designed to showcase efforts to promote and advocate for the national security value of area military installations and their contributions to the economic vitality of Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties.

Almost 90,000 jobs and $10.8 billion in economic impact flow from the four military installations in the three counties. That’s more than half of what the entire Northwest Florida five-county region generates, which provides the largest economic impact value of all eight Florida regions.

More Okaloosa news:Okaloosa commissioners trade barbs over tax rate

Faster, cheaper internet coming to Okalo:Broadband provider investing $100M in fiber network

"The elite military teams that are stationed at our tri-county military installations ensure our national security," said Bob Marinan, DSI's chairman. "Comprised of former military commanders and other subject matter experts, our DSI members work diligently to ensure these teams receive the resources and support they need to get the job done."

One Okaloosa EDC created the DSI committee in 1996 to provide a unified voice dedicated to preserving the Eglin Test and Training Complex (ETTC) and the installations’ contributions to the area’s economy and national defense.

The ETTC land range (724 square miles) overlays significant portions of Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties. As such, in preparation for the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure process, the DSI membership was expanded to include Santa Rosa and Walton counties in recognition of Eglin’s land footprint and the economic implications of the ETTC to the tri-county area.

The new website serves as a resource portal featuring studies and data on regional military missions, their economic impacts, information on potential threats to regional military operations, as well as initiatives undertaken to preserve regional military readiness and missions.

“Northwest Florida residents understand that the military has a significant economic impact on our communities, but still may not realize just how enormous that impact is,” said Kay Rasmussen, DSI's manager. “Changes in national priorities can and do affect regional installations. We know the bases and personnel in our communities are vital to military readiness, and we’re here to advocate for them.”