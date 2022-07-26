Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 tee times: Here are when big names start in Rounds 1-2

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 tee times have been announced for Thursday and Friday in the first two rounds at Detroit Golf Club.

The tournament features 11 former major championship winners, six of the world's top-27 players and 11 of the top 50.

The marquee groupings are split between the morning and afternoon waves both Thursday and Friday, so no matter what time you make it out to the course, you'll see some of the world's best and most accomplished golfers.

Defending champion Cam Davis is paired with World No. 16 Tony Finau — fresh off his comeback victory Sunday in the 3M Open in Minnesota — and 2019 Rocket champ Nate Lashley.

Betting favorite and World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay is paired with 2019 U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland and Cameron Champ, the Tour's leader in driving distance at 320 yards.

No. 13 Will Zalatoris, runner-up in both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open this year, is looking for his first Tour victory and is paired alongside The Open runner-up and Tour Rookie of the Year favorite No. 19 Cameron Young, and U.S. Presidents Cup captain and World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III.

Wondering how to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Thursday and Friday will broadcast on the Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m., and on radio at SiriusXM from 12-6 p.m. ESPN+ will stream coverage all day from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Here's a look at the groupings to watch and tee times for all 156 players in the field, as they look to tame the Donald Ross-designed par-72 setup at 7,370 yards.

Thursday

7:18 a.m.: Tony Finau, Cam Davis, Nate Lashley.

7:29 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day.

7:40 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland.

12:10 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Beau Hossler and Brandon Wu.

12:43 p.m.: Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young.

12:54 p.m.: Max Homa, Luke List, Joel Dahmen.

1:05 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley.

Find tee times for entire first round.

Friday

6:45 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Beau Hossler and Brandon Wu.

7:18 a.m.: Davis Love III, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young.

7:29 a.m.: Max Homa, Luke List, Joel Dahmen.

7:40 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley.

12:43 p.m.: Tony Finau, Cam Davis, Nate Lashley.

12:54 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day.

1:05 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland.

