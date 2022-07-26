Missing Indigenous woman last seen in Whatcom found after alert launched

JULY 27 UPDATE: An Indigenous woman who was reported missing has been found safely, according to a Washington State Patrol Wednesday morning press release. Angela M. Maguire, 38, was found safe July 27 after the state patrol activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for her Tuesday morning on behalf of the Lummi Nation Police Department. Maguire had previously last been seen in Ferndale on Saturday, July 23.

The Washington State Patrol and Lummi Nation Police Department are asking the public’s help in finding 38-year-old Angela M. Maguire, who has been reported missing.

Maguire, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in Ferndale on Saturday, July 23, according to a state patrol Missing Indigenous Person Alert, sent Tuesday morning, July 26.

Anyone who sees Maguire is asked to call 911.

The state patrol activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Maguire Tuesday morning on behalf of the Lummi Nation Police Department.

The alert system, which is the first in the country for missing Indigenous people , was launched July 1. The alert system adds the designation of Missing Indigenous Persons to the Endangered Missing Alerts Systems already in place, such as AMBER alerts for missing children, SILVER alerts for missing seniors and ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON alerts for missing adults, according to previous reporting in The Bellingham Herald.

A missing Indigenous person alert is activated when any of the following criteria are met:

▪ An Indigenous person is missing due to unexplained, involuntary or suspicious circumstances or is believed to be in danger because of age, health or adverse weather.

▪ The missing Indigenous person is believed to be unable to safely return without assistance.

▪ There is enough descriptive information, such as photos, height, weight, age, hair color, distinguishing physical characteristics or clothing, that could reasonably assist with locating and safely recovering the person.

▪ The incident has been reported and is being investigated by law enforcement.

The Herald has reached out to the state patrol and the Lummi Nation for more information on Maguire.