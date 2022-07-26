Wichita man sentenced for fatally shooting 26-year-old in face at New Year’s Eve party

A Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in the face at a New Year’s Eve party on Jan. 1, 2021.

Deajuan Calvin Smith, 23, pleaded guilty in June to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Sims of Wichita, who was shot around 4 a.m. in the front yard of 2630 N. Bullinger, near I-235 and 25th North. Authorities have said party-goers were leaving a holiday gathering at the address when the gunfire occurred. One witness told police Smith killed Nims after they fought inside the house about Smith allegedly mistreating a female party guest, according to an affidavit released by Sedgwick County District Court.

The voluntary manslaughter charge Smith was convicted of alleges he killed Sims “upon an unreasonable but honest belief that circumstances existed that justified use of deadly force.” Originally, prosecutors charged him with first-degree premeditated murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to a complaint filed in the case.

Judge Bruce Brown handed down the 216-month sentence on July 21, Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, said by email.