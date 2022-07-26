Tax refund checks could include thousands of additional Hoosiers

www.wthr.com
Rebecca Clear
3d ago
we still have not heard or gotten our $125.00 deposited yet ! And unsure why not ! Some have but not alot and I paid taxes this year ! when am I going to receive mine?
Janie Pittman
2d ago
ok so people on disability are they going to get the money they can't file taxes people that does work get it the people on disability can't work they struggle every month all their money goes on rent and bills they are lucky to have anything left I think everyone should be treated equal
3d ago
He has plenty of money just like the rest of our government keep taking from the poor and give to the rich don’t understand anymore so sad
