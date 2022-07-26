Jason Aldean Marks 17 Years Since Releasing His Debut Album
Jason Aldean is reflecting on his debut album as he marks 17 years since its release on Tuesday (July 26). The award-winning country hitmaker shared a photo of the self-titled project’s cover art on his social media channels, appreciating how far his career has come since Jason Aldean released in 2005. He wrote in his caption:
“17 years ago today I released my first album. I had no clue how much my life would forever change after that. I can never thank y’all enough for the life you have given to me and my family. I am forever grateful! 🤟🏼”
Aldean’s 11-track collection included some of the most iconic songs of his career, including “Hicktown” and “Amarillo Sky.” Jason Aldean paved the way for tons of other fan-favorite albums and singles, including Wide Open, My Kinda Party, Night Train, and more.
Aldean’s latest release is his massive 30-track double album, with each part named after his hometown. MACON released in November, with fan-favorites like “That’s What Tequila Does,” “Small Town Small,” and Aldean’s award-winning power ballad with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.” GEORGIA followed in April, including “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” “God Made Airplanes,” “Rock And Roll Cowboy” and other must-listen tracks. Each installment of the double album includes five live performances of Aldean’s previous hits, including “Take A Little Ride,” “Burnin’ It Down,” “She’s Country” and “Big Green Tractor,” among others. See Aldean’s nostalgic post about his debut album here:
