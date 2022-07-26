Jason Aldean Marks 17 Years Since Releasing His Debut Album

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Aldean is reflecting on his debut album as he marks 17 years since its release on Tuesday (July 26). The award-winning country hitmaker shared a photo of the self-titled project’s cover art on his social media channels, appreciating how far his career has come since Jason Aldean released in 2005. He wrote in his caption:

“17 years ago today I released my first album. I had no clue how much my life would forever change after that. I can never thank y’all enough for the life you have given to me and my family. I am forever grateful! 🤟🏼”

Aldean’s 11-track collection included some of the most iconic songs of his career, including “Hicktown” and “Amarillo Sky.” Jason Aldean paved the way for tons of other fan-favorite albums and singles, including Wide Open, My Kinda Party, Night Train, and more.

Aldean’s latest release is his massive 30-track double album, with each part named after his hometown. MACON released in November, with fan-favorites like “That’s What Tequila Does,” “Small Town Small,” and Aldean’s award-winning power ballad with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.” GEORGIA followed in April, including “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” “God Made Airplanes,” “Rock And Roll Cowboy” and other must-listen tracks. Each installment of the double album includes five live performances of Aldean’s previous hits, including “Take A Little Ride,” “Burnin’ It Down,” “She’s Country” and “Big Green Tractor,” among others. See Aldean’s nostalgic post about his debut album here: