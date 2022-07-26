Mike McCarthy Cowboys' Expectations?: 'Super Bowl'

The Dallas Cowboys had a 12-5 record last season and a spectacular regular season, raising expectations going into the postseason. However, they lost their first playoff game as their season quickly came crashing down. Despite only having been head coach of the Cowboys for two seasons, Mike McCarthy was already thrown into the hot seat by the media.

When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton retired less than two weeks later, Dallas fans started drooling over the idea of him coaching the Cowboys. Suddenly, McCarthy was an afterthought just two years into his tenure with Dallas.

Team owner Jerry Jones isn't concerned however. Today at the Dallas Cowboys press conference to open training camp, Jones expressed his great confidence in McCarthy.

"I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl. And I have choices," says Jones. “This guy to my right is who I am convicted about.”

This comes after an offseason of speculation about a coaching change in Dallas.

McCarthy recently criticized this "media-driven narrative."

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” McCarthy told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking. My viewpoint is it’s not a story. It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

Now, Jones has given a beaming endorsement of McCarthy, as well as a look ahead to the standard expected of him. Only time will tell if McCarthy really "is the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl," but these comments may bode optimism for Dallas fans alike.