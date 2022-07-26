'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Was 'Sprawled Out' On the Floor & Unable To Speak When Friend Found Him After Stroke

Source: mega

After suffering a stroke earlier this month, American Pickers cohost Frank Fritz is on the road to recovery, and the recently released 911 call is now offering more insight into what went down.

According to a new report, the TV star's unidentified friend called an ambulance at around 11 a.m. on July 14 after he went to check on Fritz at his home in Iowa.

"I just showed up at my friend's house here and he was sprawled out on his floor," the pal told the dispatcher. "He can't speak to me. He might be seizuring [sic] I'm not sure."

News of Fritz's stroke made headlines last week, and though he and former costar Mike Wolfe are no longer friends, the latter made an Instagram post to send him well wishes.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital," he wrote. "Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

The duo had a fallout a few years back when Fritz was let go from their popular A&E series. At first, Fritz took a hiatus in early 2020 to recover from back surgery, but once his alleged tax violations were revealed, he was dropped from the show all together.

Fritz admitted he was upset over how things played out, but he was even more hurt that Wolfe never reached out to him over the ordeal.

Earlier this year, Fritz revealed the pair had been out of touch for more than two years, and despite Wolfe's social media tribute, it seems the health scare didn't prompt the latter to reach out.

When the media asked Wolfe's rep for an update on his estranged pal, they vaguely replied, "The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and [give] him the space to do so."

