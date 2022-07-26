Astros Announce Signings of First- and Second-Round Picks
The Houston Astros announced the signings of three 2022 MLB Draft selections on Monday.
The Houston Astros announced the signings of first-rounder Drew Gilbert, second-rounder Jacob Melton and ninth-rounder Brett Gillis on Monday. Gilbert signed for $2.5 million ($121,700 under-slot value) and Melton signed for $1 million ($104,100 under-slot value), per Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.
Gillis signed for $97,500, per Jonathan May of MLB Pipeline . The slot value for pick No. 283 was $157,200.
"Gilbert signed today and will report this week to the Astros Spring Training Complex in West Palm Beach, FL," Astros Director of Scouting Kris Gross said in a release. "Following his minor league season, the Astros will bring Gilbert to Minute Maid Park for a formal introduction with the media."
The Astros have officially signed all their drafts picks from rounds 1-10 as of Monday with the deadline to sign the other 10 selections et for Aug. 1. The only day-three signing confirmed by Houston is 13th-round pick Jackson Loftin who signed for $125,000, per Callis .
Other signing bonuses, per Brian Recca of Prospects Live :
Third-rounder Michael Knorr - $487,500
Sixth-rounder Collin Price - $122,500
Seventh-rounder A.J. Blubaugh - $172,500
Eighth-rounder Tyler Guilfoil - $122,500
Tenth-rounder Zach Cole Jr. - $97,500
