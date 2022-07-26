Astros Announce Signings of First- and Second-Round Picks

The Houston Astros announced the signings of three 2022 MLB Draft selections on Monday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Houston Astros announced the signings of first-rounder Drew Gilbert, second-rounder Jacob Melton and ninth-rounder Brett Gillis on Monday. Gilbert signed for $2.5 million ($121,700 under-slot value) and Melton signed for $1 million ($104,100 under-slot value), per Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.

Gillis signed for $97,500, per Jonathan May of MLB Pipeline . The slot value for pick No. 283 was $157,200.

"Gilbert signed today and will report this week to the Astros Spring Training Complex in West Palm Beach, FL," Astros Director of Scouting Kris Gross said in a release. "Following his minor league season, the Astros will bring Gilbert to Minute Maid Park for a formal introduction with the media."

The Astros have officially signed all their drafts picks from rounds 1-10 as of Monday with the deadline to sign the other 10 selections et for Aug. 1. The only day-three signing confirmed by Houston is 13th-round pick Jackson Loftin who signed for $125,000, per Callis .

Other signing bonuses, per Brian Recca of Prospects Live :

Third-rounder Michael Knorr - $487,500

Sixth-rounder Collin Price - $122,500

Seventh-rounder A.J. Blubaugh - $172,500

Eighth-rounder Tyler Guilfoil - $122,500

Tenth-rounder Zach Cole Jr. - $97,500

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !