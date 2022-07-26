‘You Can’t Hire a Striking Coach.’ - Pundit on Harvey Elliot Hiring a Striker Coach

As reported by Sky Sports earlier in July, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot had hired Scott Chickelday as a striker coach to improve his finishing, ex-Premier League striker Frank McAvennie has slammed the decision made by the youngster.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier in July, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot had hired Scott Chickelday as a striker coach to improve his finishing, ex-Premier League striker Frank McAvennie has slammed the decision made by the youngster.

Elliot who missed most of last season after a fatal ankle injury linked up with Chickelday prior to joining up with the rest of the squad for pre-season with the aim to improve his finishing in front of goal going into the new season.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former West Ham and Aston Villa striker has slammed Elliot's decision saying “ You can’t hire a striking coach.

“ They’ve got Kenny Dalglish there, some of the best strikers that the world has ever seen walking in and out the club. Why would he want to hire a striking coach?

“ You can’t coach a striker, it’s instinct. What they can do is get somebody flinging balls at you and getting shooting practice. Maybe that’s what they’re doing and calling it a striking coach.

“ It makes me laugh. I think he’ll be doing extra training, he’ll be practicing shooting he won’t be getting taught how to be a striker you can’t teach that. It’s all about instinct. “

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |