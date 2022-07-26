ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Girl With Stage Fright Comforted by Cousin, Best Friend While Performing Adele’s ‘Hello’ at Summer Camp (VIDEO)

By Donny Meacham
PopCrush
PopCrush
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
popcrush.com

Comments / 12

Central Florida
2d ago

Oh my goodness. Now that is pure love. So sweet. Beautiful voice. Best friends forever. Loved it.

Reply
15
April Taylor
2d ago

They'll show this as her first video singing when she gets famous...got me all emotional - n - stuff 🥲

Reply(1)
7
Barb Buchan-Schrader
2d ago

Lifting her up, adults need to remember how do this. Beautiful

Reply
8
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stage Fright#Performing#The Cousin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

PopCrush

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy