Maryland deputy involved in deadly Gaithersburg shooting ID'd

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a man last week while serving an arrest warrant at a Gaithersburg home.

The identity of Deputy Domenic Mash was released by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, a unit responsible for investigating all deaths at the hands of law enforcement in Maryland.

The shooting happened July 20 at a home on Garth Terrace as Mash, a deputy assigned to a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, served a warrant for a wanted man's arrest, authorities said.

Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin said the wanted man, whose identity has not yet been released, came out of a window armed with a large knife and charged toward authorities, according to a Washington Post report.

As the Post reported, Popkin said an officer used a stun gun on the man, which did not bring him down. The sheriff reportedly said the deputy, who was backing up as the man approached, opened fire because he feared for his life.

The shooting left that man dead and sent another man to the hospital for treatment. The second man's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday.

The FBI's Baltimore division is investigating the shooting because it involved a deputy assigned to a federal task force. The IID is conducting its own investigation, which is routine for all deaths at the hands of law enforcement in Maryland.

Deputy Mash, who has worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for over nine years, is assigned to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF).