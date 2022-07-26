London police skipped questioning Boris Johnson over two partygate events



T he London Metropolitan Police said Monday it never questioned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over two parties that violated lockdown protocols as part of its investigation into the " partygate " scandal.

The police said there was enough information to make a decision on whether to fine Johnson without sending the prime minister a questionnaire, according to the police response to a judicial review filed last month by the nonprofit group the Good Law Project . Officers looked through hundreds of documents including emails, diary entries, witness statements, and CCTV images of the gatherings in question, according to the police's defense.

“The Op Hillman investigation has concluded and the MPS will not comment on investigative steps taken in the course of that investigation," Scotland Yard said in a statement to the National News . “We can confirm that the MPS has filed submissions in response to an application filed at the High Court seeking a judicial review of decision-making pertaining to the Op Hillman investigation."

The London Metropolitan Police failed to investigate Johnson fully during its partygate investigation, the Good Law Project claimed.

“The Met’s actions have raised grave concerns about the deferential way in which they are policing those in power," the group said , referring to the police department. “We don’t think the Met’s response is consistent with their legal duty of candor. And we certainly don’t think it’s consistent with what the Met has elsewhere conceded is their public duty to maintain public confidence in policing.”

The prime minister was photographed drinking alcohol and giving a speech at the farewell party for his director of communications Lee Cain on Nov. 13, 2020. He gave another speech at a farewell party on Dec. 17, 2020, but he did not receive a fine for either appearance, despite other attendees receiving fines for the same gathering.

The prime minister did, however, receive a fine for his attendance at his own surprise birthday party in June 2020.

Earlier this month, Johnson announced his resignation as the Conservative Party leader and will leave office as British prime minister on Sept. 6. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who was also fined for attending Johnson's surprise party, are running to replace Johnson on Sept. 5.