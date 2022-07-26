ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lia Thomas eliminated from NCAA Woman of the Year award contention

By Maria Leaf
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 606

Stephanie Armstrong
3d ago

good. HE is not a woman. NEVER has been NEVER will be. I don't care how many surgical procedures HE gets or the hormones HE takes. , HE will never experience the magic of being a woman.

Reply(27)
572
guest
3d ago

Whomever gave the initial ok to essentially slap every biological female competing in the face to appease the woke mob should be canned. Yesterday!

Reply(37)
412
mooseplayer
3d ago

hes not a woman. he should only retain his scores from when he swam against the men and was like 450th instead of cheating his way to 1st by swimming against the women.

Reply(4)
287
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia University#Swimming#Transgender#Ncaa Woman#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy