Tampa Bay Tech returns talented core to make another run towards state

TAMPA, FLORIDA – The incredible run all the way to the Class 7A state championship game last season for the Tampa Bay Tech Titans was just that. Incredible.

Tampa Bay Tech went 14-1 last season and was runner-up in Class 7A in 2021 Photo courtesy of Hudl

Now the Titans return many of the key pieces they would need to make another deep run in the postseason and towards reaching another state title berth, but they’ll do so in a new classification (Class 3A-Metro) and a new district (Class 3A-Metro, District 4).

Make no mistake about it, this district is loaded with some of the top teams in Hillsborough County and the Titans will need to be at the top of their game if they are to come away district champs and beyond. Tampa Bay will share a district with always tough Armwood, a very talented Wharton team and Freedom.

The Oct. 14 date at home versus the Wildcats looms large, as Wharton has emerged as another team that should be in contention not only for a district championship, but for a state title. Other big games om the schedule this season for the Titans include Newsome (Sep. 9), Lehigh (Sep. 23) and Jesuit (Oct. 21).

Rod Gainey transferred over from IMG Academy during the off-season Photo courtesy of Hudl

Plenty of movement has gone on around the Tampa Bay Area and the Titans were a team that didn’t miss out when it came to getting a big transfer in. The Titans lost running backs James Evans (1,014 yards in 2021) and Ronald Sims (647 yards in 2021), but IMG Academy transfer Rod Gainey should help fill in the void for Tampa Bay Tech. Gainey holds college offers from the University of Florida, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Maryland.

Washington threw 24 touchdowns in 2021 Photo courtesy of Hudl

Back at the controls of the offense is senior quarterback Xavione Washington, who is coming off a 2021 season when he completed 159-of-277 passes for 2,464 yards and threw 24 touchdowns versus nine interceptions. Washington loses his top target from a year ago in Greg Gaines but he does return sophomore sensation Santonyo Isaac, who caught 18 passes for 501 yards, five touchdowns as a freshman.

Gwinn made 100 tackles in 2021 Photo courtesy of Hudl

On defense, the Titans should continue to have one of the top units in the area with linebacker Ed Gwinn back after a 100-tackle season last year. Defensive end Antonio Camon returns in the front seven along with defensive tackle Donteye Drew (81 tackles in 2021) leading the interior. Though defensive end Keyon Clark has graduated and now at Jacksonville State, the Titans’ front seven should remain one of the most formidable units in the state.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.