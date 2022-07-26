Woodstock council approves SPLOST agreement

The Chambers at City Center in downtown Woodstock. Staff / Erin Gray Cantrell

The Woodstock City Council unanimously approved a 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax intergovernmental agreement with Cherokee County Monday.

If a 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax passes, Woodstock is projected to receive $49.5 million in sales tax revenue over six years, based on 2022 population estimates and a 5% collections growth rate.

The agreement is set to include the city’s plans for spending SPLOST revenues.

“Other than the change where we took the debt service number and included it in the public works line item and left debt services with those specific dollar amounts assigned to it, there have been no other changes,” City Manager Jeff Moon said.

Proposed Woodstock 2024 SPLOST distribution:

♦ Public safety: $7.4 million

♦ Public works: $18.9 million

♦ Parks and recreation: $9.4 million

♦ Communications and technology: $685,000

♦ Parking and transportation improvement: $700,000

♦ Business and economic development, land acquisition, infrastructure, and facilities: $1.1 million

♦ Debt services for such projects: $11.1 million

Business and economic development, land acquisition, infrastructure, and facilities are included in SPLOST for the first time under the proposed budget, according to Moon.

Also at the meeting, the city council unanimously approved to finalize the charter amendment for a new council ward map.

The city council unanimously approved the first reading at the July 11 meeting.

Under the new map, Camelia Place, Magnolias at Ridgewalk and Montclair at Ridgewalk in Ward 2 would move to Ward 6, represented by Councilman Rob Usher. Parts of Main Street would move from Ward 1 to Ward 2, represented by Councilman David Potts.

Regency Village at Weatherstone, Rocky Springs townhomes, Evelyn Farms, and Nowlin Hall would move from Ward 3 to Ward 5, represented by Councilman Brian Wolfe. The Cornerstone Estates subdivision would move from Ward 3 to Ward 4, represented by Councilwoman Tracy Collins.

Additionally, council members, in a 4-2 vote, approved a request for a conditional use permit by Lee Woodstock, LLC for a tobacco specialty store at 10020 Highway 92, Suite 130, in the Woodstock Square Shopping Center, which includes Stars and Strikes.

Council members David Potts and Rob Usher opposed.

The applicant is seeking to open and operate a retail store selling tobacco and vape products. The Woodstock Square Shopping Center is comprised of two buildings. In one building, the subject property is occupying a 1,477 square foot suite with three full-service restaurants, a tailor, and an Army Career Center.

The applicant plans to sell products including loose tobacco, cigars, cigarettes, hookah supplies, and vaporizers.

Council members approved the permit with the following conditions:

♦ The conditional use permit is to be tied to the business and considered void if this business vacates the suite. Any new tobacco specialty shop would have to request a new permit.

♦ There will be no consumption or use of tobacco specialty products sold at this location.

♦ Paraphernalia shall not be displayed on the store front or visible from the parking lot.

♦ The property will be required to comply to city sign standards.

♦ No business license will be approved until building permits have been secured.

♦ The permit shall be voided if there are any violates of the above conditions.

♦ The permit shall expire if a certificate of occupancy has not been issued nine months from approval, subject to extension by council and staff must report back one year after opening of any violations from the business

The applicant has said there will not be any smoking, vaping, tasting or using of tobacco or vape products inside the store, according to city documents.

Additionally, council members unanimously approved a city-initiated annexation on Rope Mill Road.

The city of Woodstock requested a parcel annexation and rezoning from R-40 in unincorporated Cherokee County to city office space or institutional, for just under an acre on the west side of Rope Mill Road, east of Woodstock Parkway, and south of Faith Community Church. The proposed use of this property is for future right-of-way.

The city adopted an annexation ordinance on Sept. 24, 2018 that covered the area between Rope Mill Road and Woodstock Parkway, but excluded this parcel.

Other items: