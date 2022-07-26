8 health benefits from drinking coconut water

If you’re on the lookout for a different beverage to try, coconut water might be a good choice.

Coconut water is the clear liquid found inside coconuts. It is different than coconut milk, which is a blend of coconut water and grated coconut, according to the Mayo Clinic. Coconut water is harvested from unripe coconuts that are around six to seven months old, according to Healthline. Coconuts usually take from 10 months to an entire year to fully ripen.

Coconut water is available online, at grocery stores and many other places including Costco, Target and Walmart.

Just curious?:We're here to help with life's everyday questions

Problem solved:How to make your own lip scrub with coconut oil for soft lips

Is coconut water good for you?

While coconut water isn’t a panacea, it has multiple health benefits, according to Healthline. So the answer is yes, and here are some reasons why:

High in electrolytes like potassium

Has vitamins and minerals (vitamin C, vitamin B1, manganese and phosphorus)

No fat or cholesterol

Has calcium

May be an antioxidant

May help lower blood sugar, which can be beneficial to those with diabetes

May help prevent kidney stones

How much coconut water should you drink per day?

While there is no standard amount of coconut water someone should consume daily, people who drink it regularly should have one to two cups a day, according to WebMD.

What are the disadvantages of coconut water?

While coconut water has many benefits, too much can be harmful. Coconut water has high levels of sodium, so drinking a lot can take up much of your daily sodium allowance, according to SF Gate. Coconut water also has the possibility of lowering blood pressure, and people with blood pressure issues should talk to their doctors before drinking it, according to WebMD.

WebMD also says the beverage can “interfere with blood pressure control” during and following surgery, so people should stop drinking it at least two weeks before an operation.

What is distilled water?:How safe is it to drink?

Cheap, versatile foods to stock up on:and what to make with them

Who should not drink coconut water?

Kacie Vavrek, a registered dietician from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center writes that people with chronic kidney disease should not drink “large amounts of coconut water” because it’s high in potassium. Too much potassium in those with kidney problems could cause hyperkalemia (high level of potassium in the blood), which can be fatal.

Because of coconut water’s high sodium count, those with high blood pressure should also be aware of their intake, according to SF Gate.

Can babies drink coconut water?

Giving a baby juice before it turns a year old is not recommended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After 12 months of age, four ounces or less of 100% juice is permitted. In this case, babies would be able to drink coconut water at 12 months. Babies can start eating the meat of a coconut at around six months old, which is the age most babies are able to start eating solid food.