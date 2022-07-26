Say goodbye to mosquitos in your home—save more than 50% on this bug catcher today at Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Keeping those pesky mosquitos outside can be a chore in the summer. Luckily, you can put down your fly swatter and pick up a convenient indoor bug catcher—an essential for keeping insects out of your interiors—for an incredible price today at Amazon.

The Trap It! indoor insect trap is currently down from $69.99 to just $31.98 thanks to a 43% markdown and an additional 20% price cut when you click the on-page coupon. Not only is that a $38.01 discount, but it's also the lowest price we've ever seen.

Designed to catch gnats, flies and mosquitos in your house, the trap features scented bait, an internal fan and a UV light to attract and catch bugs. Unlike traditional bug zappers, this model uses a glue board to keep pests in place. The bug catcher is programmed to automatically tun on overnight, and, according to the brand, traps more fruit flies than other leading indoor bug catchers.

Measuring in at just over 9 inches tall, the indoor bug trap is super compact and runs quiet. Perfect for use in kitchens and living rooms, the mosquito trap comes with 10 easy-to-replace glue boards, so you can keep your home bug free all summer long.

Put your foot down on pests in your home by picking up the Trap It! indoor insect trap today. Just act fast—savings this good never last.

