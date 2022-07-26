Kansas City, Missouri, council to consider task force to address hate, bias crimes

The KCMO City Hall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council will meet on Aug. 3 to discuss a resolution about creating a task force to address hate and bias crimes, including religiously motivated crimes.

The 2022 Annual Report of the City’s Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity department (CREO) found 91 bias crime incidents recorded by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department from 2020-21, according to the resolution's text.

Approximately 44% of these bias crime incidents involved a victim who was black, 44% involved physical violence and 29% involved harassment, the resolution text stated.

The resolution was introduced by councilmembers Melissa Robinson and Lee Barnes.

