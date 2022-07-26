Back to school supplies collection at Summit County Library
SNYDERVILLE BASIN, Utah — For another week, back-to-school supplies are being collected at the Summit County Library to deliver to children all over Utah.
Supplies may be dropped into a cardboard box located in the library lobby.
This supply drive is organized by Bags of Love Utah in partnership with United Way of Utah.
The list of items needed includes:
- pencils
- notebooks
- pens
- binders
- folders
- glue
- scissors
- highlighters
- crayons
- markers
- composition books
- Clorox Wipes
Comments / 0