Back to school supplies collection at Summit County Library

SNYDERVILLE BASIN, Utah — For another week, back-to-school supplies are being collected at the Summit County Library to deliver to children all over Utah.

Supplies may be dropped into a cardboard box located in the library lobby.

This supply drive is organized by Bags of Love Utah in partnership with United Way of Utah.

The list of items needed includes:

pencils

notebooks

pens

binders

folders

glue

scissors

highlighters

crayons

markers

composition books

Clorox Wipes

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter