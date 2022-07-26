ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Back to school supplies collection at Summit County Library

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EeGp_0gtaBpoY00

SNYDERVILLE BASIN, Utah — For another week, back-to-school supplies are being collected at the Summit County Library to deliver to children all over Utah.

Supplies may be dropped into a cardboard box located in the library lobby.

This supply drive is organized by Bags of Love Utah in partnership with United Way of Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEsd1_0gtaBpoY00
Summit County Library. Photo: Michele Roepke.

The list of items needed includes:

  • pencils
  • notebooks
  • pens
  • binders
  • folders
  • glue
  • scissors
  • highlighters
  • crayons
  • markers
  • composition books
  • Clorox Wipes

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Education
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Back To School#Clorox Wipes#Snyderville Basin#The Summit County Library#Bags Of Love Utah#United Way Of Utah#Townlift Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Way
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy