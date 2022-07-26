Woman driving drunk in fatal crash in Brevard County moving from jail to treatment center

www.clickorlando.com
Nancy
3d ago
I’m all for treatment but I also feel no matter what you need to in order to recover pay your debt as well . In other words you must pay for your crime and also get treatment .
5
Mona Mccabe
3d ago
6 months for hit and run??? 6 months for killing a woman??? And she is doing half of that at a rehab???
12
kenneth slater
3d ago
That sentence was MUCH too lenient for a hit and run that KILLED a lady, and was driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system.
4
