ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Police: Walmart customer gets fake $20 in Pa.

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpUwv_0gtaAY2W00

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle took a report of fake money given to a customer at Walmart.

According to police, the 70-year-old Smithfield Township man said he got the fake $20 as change at a Walmart store in Huntingdon, Pa.

He said it happened about 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

Concerns about play and counterfeit money have risen after an increase in reports of fake money being circulated.

A Boardman restaurant recently was presented with a fake $100 bill and play money was exchanged as cash at a grocery store in Boardman.

Troopers warn everyone to be cautious with money received and report anything suspicious to police.

To find out more information about deciphering between real and counterfeit money, visit the Secret Service’s website.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
City
West Sunbury, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Huntingdon, PA
Crime & Safety
City
New Castle, PA
New Castle, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit Money#Pennsylvania State Police#The Secret Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy