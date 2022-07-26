Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Maywood
UPDATE: WGN-TV reports “The Amber Alert has been canceled after police said the 3-year-old girl was safely located. At this time, it’s unknown if the suspect is in custody.”
The Illinois State Police has released the following:
At the request of the Maywood Police Department, The Illinois Amber Alert Notification System has been activated. The Maywood Police have confirmed a child abduction that occurred at 1701 South 1st Avenue, Maywood. Kyaira Montgomery is a Black Female, 3 years old, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a DCFS visitation with the suspect Shaina K. Davis, Black Female 31, 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 152 pounds. Shaina was last seen wearing a black and white dress. Kyaira is listed as a protected party from the Suspect in an Active Order of Protection. DCFS reported that Kyaira was forced by the suspect into a Silver 2021 Honda Insight driven by an unknown Black female. last seen heading Northbound from 1st Avenue, Maywood at 9:53 a.m. Anyone with information should call 9-1-1. This concludes the Amber Alert issued by The Illinois State Police.
Kyaira Montgomery
Missing Since Jul 26, 2022
Missing From Maywood, IL
Age Now 3 years
Sex Female
Race Black
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Brown
Height 3’0″
Weight 30 lbs
Description Last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants
Vehicle Information:
Make: Honda
Model: Insight
Year: 2021
Color: Silver
License plate: CQ69619
License state: IL
Suspect Shaina Davis:
Age Now 31 years
Sex Female
Race Black
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Brown
Height 5’4″
Weight 152 lbs
Description Last seen wearing a black and white dress
Call 911 or Maywood Police Department 708-450-4471
