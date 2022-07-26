Project Indigechoice offers career exploration

LUMBERTON — Many American Indian students spent much of last week exploring various careers at Robeson Community College through Project IndigeCHOICE, a free summer camp for American Indian students who reside in the Lumbee Tribal service areas.

Project IndigeCHOICE is a five-year United States Department of Education grant, awarded to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to serve American Indian students.

Michelia Norton, a second-year student in the Early Childhood program at RCC, said she loved the opportunity to work with children in Camp A.I.M.S.

“It warms my heart just to see them happy,” Norton said.

Norton read campers the children’s book “You Are Enough,” a book about inclusion, and one the students enjoyed listening to.

“We love Miss Michelia,” they all said in unison.

The students from the Camp A.I.M.S had the opportunity to meet TV host Christina Dees and the production crew from WWAY and take part in filming for a segment on the Carolina Beat. The episode is schedule to air on Aug. 5 at noon on WWAY’s CBS station, 5 p.m. on the WWAY ABC affiliate, and at 10 p.m. on the WWAY’s CW channel.

Across campus, campers were busy exploring law enforcement and emergency medical science.

“It has been my pleasure serving as Camps Coordinator for our Camp SCRUBS II and Superheroes of Today law enforcement / EMS / Fire Science Camp this week,” Rudy Locklear, the RCC director of criminal justice and BLET, wrote in a post on Facebook.

Students in these camps completed various hands-on activities including ink fingerprinting, livescan fingerprinting, CPR certification, and learned how to use a fire extinguisher during a live fire scenario.

They also had an opportunity to tour Robeson County EMS, Robeson County Communications, the Robeson County Emergency Management offices, Robeson Community College Emergency Services Training Center, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s offices during field trips off campus.

While at the Robeson County Sheriff’s office, Locklear stated that “campers were given a personal welcome by Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.”

Students explored the Robeson County Detention Center, the magistrate’s office, SWAT, Special Operations, K9, Traffic Team, Drone Operations, and were able to take part in a Human Trafficking presentation.

Other camps available during the week included Protecting Our Mother Earth, Wildlife Conservation & Careers.