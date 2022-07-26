Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette & More Set For Noah Pritzker Comedy From Play Book Productions And Pimienta Films

Griffin Dunne and Rosanna Arquette Mega Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Griffin Dunne (This Is Us), Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction), Richard Benjamin (Michael Crichton’s Westworld), Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why) and James Norton (Little Women) will lead the cast of an as-yet-untitled comedy from writer-director Noah Pritzker (Quitters).

Others joining the ensemble include Eisa Davis (Mare of Easttown), Marcia Jean Kurtz (If Beale Street Could Talk), John Ventimiglia (The Sopranos), Lou Taylor Pucci (You), Echo Kellum (Grand Crew), Ian Owens (Shrill), Pedro Fontaine (Spider), Simon Van Buyten (Chaussée d’Amour), Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza), Zora Casebere (On the Rocks) and Rachel Zeiger-Haag (Monsterland).

The film from Play Book Productions and Pimienta Films—marking Pritzker’s follow-up to the 2015 dramedy, Quitters—will center on Dunne’s character, Peter Pearce. Overwhelmed by his pending divorce from Maria (Arquette) and the declining health of his father (Benjamin), Peter plans a getaway to Tulum, insistent he knows nothing of his sons’ (Heizer and Norton) plans to be there at the same time for a bachelor party.

The film shooting on location in Tulum and New York City was cast by Emmy nominee Douglas Aibel (The Staircase). Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen (American Beauty) will produce through his company Play Book Productions, alongside Nicolás Celis of Pimienta Films (Birds of Passage) and Alexandra Byer of Rathaus Films (De Lo Mio).

Dunne is an Oscar-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor and filmmaker recently seen playing Nicky Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, and on Prime Video’s Goliath. Also coming up for the multi-hyphenate is the drama Junction with Sophia Bush, Michaela Conlin and Jamie Chung.

Arquette is an Emmy nominee who starred alongside Dunne in Martin Scorsese’s After Hours and has also been seen in films like Pulp Fiction and Desperately Seeking Susan, among many others. She’ll next be seen in the dramedy Not Born from writer-director Max Heller and an untitled Jason Woliner series for Peacock.

Benjamin is a Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee known for turns in films like Diary of a Mad Housewife, Westword and The Sunshine Boys, to name a few.

Heizer starred in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why as Liberty High student Alex Standall and has also been seen on shows like Parenthood and ER. His recent film credits include Love, Simon, Roman J. Israel, Esq., Nerve and Memoria.

Norton’s recent credits on the film side include Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Agnieszka Holland’s Mr. Jones, and the dramedy Hampstead with Lesley Manville, Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson. He’s also been seen on series including Happy Valley and The Nevers, among others. Up next for the actor is the thriller Rogue Agent, which has him starring alongside Gemma Arterton and Sarah Goldberg.

Dunne is represented by UTA and Industry Entertainment; Arquette by Greene Talent, Ellen Meyer Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; Benjamin by Gersh; Heizer by Innovative Artists, Entertainment 360 and Skrzyniarz & Mallean; Norton by The Artists Partnership in the UK, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Davis by Gersh and Del Shaw Moonves; Kurtz by Paradigm; Ventimiglia by Global Artists Agency and Abrams Entertainment; Pucci by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Schreck Rose Dapello; Kellum by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Owens by Innovative Artists and Like-Minded Management; Fontaine by Antonio Abeledo in Spain, IMC Management in Chile and Vision Entertainment; Van Buyten by Capture in Belgium; Mann by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Casebere by Framework Entertainment; Zeiger-Haag by TMT Entertainment Group; and Pritzker by UTA.