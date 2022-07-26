Man shot at hotel on Victory Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Victory Drive. Police confirm to WRBL that a man was shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites located at 3170 Victory Drive.

According to police, the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is listed as being in stable condition as of 2:06 p.m., Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.

