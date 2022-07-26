ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Bless You’ Outdated? What New Yorkers Should Say to Each Other After Sneezing

By Will Phillips
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneeze#Sneezing#Bless You#New Yorkers#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy