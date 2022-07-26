ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ex-49ers coach Jim Harbaugh doubles down on callous anti-abortion comments

By Dennis Young
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy